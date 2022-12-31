Ludhiana: Consumer forum directs massage chair company to refund 2.8 lakh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed Roma International Pvt Ltd to refund ₹2,80,000, the price of a massage chair, to Trannum Fatma, a resident of Ludhiana. The president of the forum, Sanjeev Batra also directed the company to pay compensation and litigation charges of ₹10,000 to the complainant for not installing the massage chair on time.

Fatma, a resident of Bhaura Colony-B, filed a complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act on January 1, 2022, seeking a refund of ₹2.8 lakh and ₹1.3 lakh as compensation and litigation expenses for the mental harassment and agony she suffered.

She had stated in her complaint that she purchased a massage chair on September 8, 2016, at an exhibition organised by Roma International Pvt Ltd at Silver Arc Mall, Ludhiana. The product was having one-year service warranty with premium delivery and free set up functional installation, she added.

She stated that the representative of the company failed to install the product as agreed upon. She approached the company telephonically, but nobody came to install the chair and it remained uninstalled and non-functional.

She issued a legal notice on August 08, 2018, calling upon the company to make the chair operational within a period of notice or refund the price along with damages. In response to the legal notice, the representative of the company inspected the chair but he failed to make it operational due to a mechanical defect.

However, after repeated requests the company assured to resolve the issue within the next 10 working days or promised replacement of the product but the issue remained unsolved.

The forum ruled out that the company should refund the amount of the massage chair to the complainant along with interest at 6% per annum from the date of purchase of the chair till actual payment.