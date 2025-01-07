Ludhiana: Cops bust carjacking gang; 8 held, pistol, six vehicles seized

The local police busted a gang involved in two carjackings in the city within the past ten days with the arrest of eight accused, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

They added that the police recovered six cars, a pistol, six live cartridges, 20 mobile phones and two laptops from their possession.

The gang had snatched a Hyundai Verna car from Model Town on December 20, 2024, and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire from Rajguru Nagar on December 30, 2024.

The accused were identified as Danish Kumar, Dildarpreet Singh, and Arandeep Singh, all three from Zirakpur; Binder Kumar from Abohar, Gurbhej Singh from Arniwala in Fazilka, Hardeep Singh alias Rocky from Moga, Rameshwar Tomar from Mohali and Sanjay Kumar from Ashok Nagar in Ludhiana’s Salem Tabri.

Officials said all of the accused were living in rented accommodations in Zirakpur.

According to the police, Hardeep Singh is the mastermind behind the gang’s operations.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Investigation) Shubham Agarwal said teams from CIA-2, CIA-3 and the Sarabha Nagar police station worked to solve the cases.

On December 20, the accused snatched a Verna at gunpoint from a tutor in Model Town. Ten days later, they robbed a Dzire from Rajguru Nagar when the victim was changing a flat tyre.

“The police recovered both snatched cars, along with a Toyota Etios and a Maruti Zeta used during the crimes. Two more vehicles, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, were recovered. The ownership of these vehicles is being verified,” Agarwal added.

He said that during interrogation, the accused admitted to procuring an illegal pistol and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh to execute the carjackings.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the suspects lived in Zirakpur and posed as workers. “Their families believed they were employed but they were engaged in criminal activities,” Brar said.

Two of the accused have prior criminal records. Gurbhej Singh was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mohali in 2023 and Binder Kumar is facing theft charges filed by Chandigarh police in 2022.

The ADCP said important information is expected from the accused during questioning.