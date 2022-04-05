Ludhiana cops get birthday greetings from Punjab CM
From now on, the birthdays of police personnel, who regularly navigate dangerous situations to safeguard citizens, will not pass without an acknowledgement from Punjab chief minister and Punjab director general of police .
On Monday, the birthdays of 23 police personnel were made all the more special after Ludhiana commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar wished the cops on their special day, and handed them certificates-cum-greeting cards signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP VK Bhawra.
The certificates read: “Today, on your birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work, and honesty.”
Bhullar, who wished his staffers “a happy, prosperous, and long life,” said this goodwill gesture will boost the morale of the police force on their birthday.
“Police officers and officials deal with challenging situations on a daily basis. They are sometimes put in violent situations in the course of doing their job of keeping us safe. Remembering them on their birthdays, will go a long way in boosting their morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by them, besides giving a sense of pride to their family members,” he said, adding that the event will be a regular feature. He was also accompanied by additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain.
On April 2, the DGP had issued directions to all commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to issue certificates to police personnel on their birthdays.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
