Ludhiana: Couple booked for stealing gold ring from showroom

Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:22 AM IST

A couple has been booked for stealing a gold ring from a showroom on Mall Road in Ludhiana by posing as customers

The couple was captured stealing a 19.77 gram gold ring on CCTV and replacing it with a 1.5gm ring.
The couple was captured stealing a 19.77 gram gold ring on CCTV and replacing it with a 1.5gm ring. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A couple has been booked for stealing a gold ring from a showroom on Mall Road by posing as customers.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused based on the complaint of Jasvir Kumar Khosla, manager of the Jamna Dass Nikkamal Jain Saraf showroom on Mall Road.

“During audit of stock on December 6 and 7, we found that a gold ring had been replaced. On checking CCTV footage, we found that on November 15, a couple posing as customers came to the showroom and asked the salesperson to show them gold chains. They were captured stealing a 19.77 gram gold ring and replacing it with a 1.5gm ring. Then, they left the shop without buying anything,” Khosla told police in his complaint.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj said the accused were wearing masks, due to which their faces were not captured in the surveillance cameras. Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed outside the showroom to trace the accused.

“We scanned CCTV footage and found the couple replacing the gold chain,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused at Division Number 8 police station.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
