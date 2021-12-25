Ludhiana Court Complex blast: City on high alert, but no frisking at bus stand

Even though the city was on high alert a day after the explosion at the Ludhiana Court Complex, nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal on Friday, as travellers were not subjected to checking or frisking.

Hundreds of visitors from different districts and states visit the bus stand, but no metal detectors have been installed at the entry points. A lone cop stood sentinel at the entry point, but he let the travellers enter and leave as they pleased without checking their baggage or their person. Some travellers were also spotted entering the bus stand from the rear end, Jawahar Nagar camp side.

A passenger, Daljit Singh, said, “The police should not wait for a tragedy or calamity before tightening security, and should make proper security arrangements. Even if there are no intelligence inputs, regular checking should take place to deter people with criminal intentions.”

Agreeing, another traveller, Jashandeep, said,”At least, metal detectors should be installed at the entry points. Security cameras should also be installed to keep an eye on suspicious activities.”

Station supervisor, Kuljit Singh Sodhi, said, “The cops had carried out a thorough inspection of the bus stand on Thursday evening. A dozen security guards have been deputed at the bus stand, most of whom are ex-servicemen. We are also keeping a lookout on suspicious activities, if any.”

Chinks in security at civil hospital, govt offices

Though VIP movement has increased at the civil hospital over the last two days , there was no check on visitors and the entry of private vehicles. Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, director general of police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma met the injured persons on Thursday, while AAP state president Bhagwant Mann visited the injured on Friday.

Despite the Opposition taking digs at the government over the lack of security, there was no check on visitors at the MC’s offices, and civil surgeon office among other places.