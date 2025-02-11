Menu Explore
Ludhiana court discharges Sonu Sood in investment fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 11, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Sood appeared before the court via video conferencing to record his statement after an arrest warrant was issued against him on Friday. The Mumbai Police had been directed to produce him in court.

Actor Sonu Sood has been discharged by a Ludhiana court in an investment fraud case after appearing as a witness. The judgement was passed by judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur on Monday, following Sood’s statement, which was recorded via video conferencing.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (PTI File)
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (PTI File)

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Rajesh Khanna, a Ludhiana-based advocate. Khanna claimed he had invested 10 lakh in a company named Rikeza Coin which promised to triple his investment but failed to deliver. He alleged that Sood was the brand ambassador for the company and therefore needed to testify in court.

However, Sood’s counsel, advocate Ritesh Mohindra, clarified that Sood had no association with the company and was never its brand ambassador. Mohindra explained that Sood had only attended one event sponsored by the company as part of his professional commitments and had no involvement in its operations.

After reviewing the arguments, the court discharged Sood as a witness. His statement was recorded via video conferencing. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.

