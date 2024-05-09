Ludhiana court orders biscuit company to pay 5k for weight discrepancy

Following a complaint on the alleged discrepancy in the weight of Britannia Good Day 12 pieces packet of biscuit, the District Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum directed Britannia Industries Ltd. and its associates to collectively pay a composite cost of ₹5,000 to the complainant within 30 days in its order. Additionally, they would be liable to pay interest at the rate of 8% per annum in case of delayed payment. The complaint lodged by the customer on January 28, 2020, is regarding the purchase of a Britannia Good Day 12 pieces packet from a local vendor. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission, headed by its president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, announced the decision in favour of the complainant Simrandeep Singh resident of Bahadur Ke Road.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The complaint lodged by the customer on January 28, 2020, is regarding the purchase of a Britannia Good Day 12 pieces packet from a local vendor. The customer discovered that the weight of the biscuits inside the packet was significantly less than the weight indicated on the packaging. Moreover, the customer noted a foul smell emanating from the packet, raising concerns about the product’s quality and safety.

The complainant, dissatisfied with the response from the company despite sending a legal notice, sought redress through appropriate channels. However, the proceedings took an unexpected turn when Britannia Industries Ltd. and its affiliates contested the complaint, denying any wrongdoing and attributing the alleged discrepancy to factors beyond their control.

In their defense, Britannia Industries Ltd. and its associates emphasized their adherence to stringent quality control measures and industry standards, highlighting their commitment to delivering safe and high-quality products to consumers. They argued that the complainant’s allegations were unsubstantiated and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the company.

The complainant provided documents and photographic evidence demonstrating the discrepancy in the product’s weight, while Britannia Industries Ltd. submitted affidavits and statements asserting their compliance with regulatory standards.

After the consideration of the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, the commission ruled in favour of the complainant, partially granting their plea for compensation. The commission held the company responsible for the discrepancy in the product’s weight, citing violations of consumer rights and fair-trade practices.

As a remedy, the commission directed Britannia Industries Ltd. and its associates to collectively pay a composite cost of ₹5,000 to the complainant within 30 days. Additionally, they would be liable to pay interest at the rate of 8% per annum in case of delayed payment.