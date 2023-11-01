Ludhiana: Cousin, two others sodomise 17-year-old in inebriated state

Police booked three men for sodomising a 17-year-old in inebriated condition. The accused recorded the act on their phones and later circulated the video. The Sadar Khanna police lodged an FIR against three accused, including minor’s cousin, and arrested one. Cousin, two others sodomise 17-year-old in inebriated state in Ludhiana. (ht)

The matter came to light after the video went viral. The complainant claimed that as he was under the influence of liquor and did not realise that the accused had sexually assaulted him. He said that his mother saw the video on the mobile phone of one of their neighbours and told him about it. Later, he filed a complaint.

The complainant stated that on October 28 when he went to attend a wedding in Issru, his cousin and two friends took him towards the fields and offered him beer. After consuming the beer he lost consciousness. When he gathered some consciousness he went home without realising that the accused had sodomised him and recorded a video.

Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that one of the accused has been arrested. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. A case under sections 377, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the accused.

