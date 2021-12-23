Ludhiana Covid update: Class-8 student, teacher among 7 infected in city

Amid concerns over Covid spread in schools, a male student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gag Kalan in Sidhwan Bet, and a fully vaccinated male teacher of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Sahnewal, have tested positive for the infection. They were among the seven residents who tested positive in the district in the last 24 hours, as stated by district health officials on Wednesday. The total count of Covid cases in the Ludhiana has now reached 87,735, out of which 2,116 patients have succumbed to the disease. There were 32 active cases in the district on Wednesday.

The student and teacher have tested positive during routine sampling conducted by the health department. The student is in Class 8 and had appeared for the board exam on Wednesday. The students of his class and teachers have been apprised about the development and they have been given a day off on Thursday.

The teacher who has tested positive in Government School, Sahnewal, is a workshop attendant in the school and is deployed on election duty. The school authorities stated that as he remained busy with election duty, he did not come in contact with students.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said school authorities were apprised about the positive cases on Wednesday and the department will collect samples of their contacts on Thursday. A Class 7 student had tested positive in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, last week, while a mathematics teacher of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, had succumbed to the disease earlier in this month.