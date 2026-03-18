Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal LPG cylinder sale amid supply delays, panic buying

Amid supply delays and stricter curbs on LPG distribution triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, the food and civil supplies department has launched a crackdown across the city to curb violations and ensure domestic supply. The government has prioritised household consumers while sharply restricting commercial cylinder distribution, even as reports of overcharging, illegal hoarding and misuse of domestic cylinders surface from multiple parts of the city. Amid panic over LPG shortage locals thronged outside the gas agencies in a bid to get a cylinder for their family. (HT Photo)

Officials said inspections are being carried out by enforcement (EFOS) teams to ensure LPG agencies strictly comply with norms, particularly to prevent the diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial use. Authorities are also monitoring pricing and stock positions to ensure consumers are not overcharged during the current supply strain.

According to officials, the city has around 75 LPG agencies, of which 20 have been inspected so far. During the inspections, two agencies were found non-operational — one due to booking system issues, while the other was shut at the time of inspection, raising concerns over service reliability amid an already stressed supply system.

The crackdown comes as LPG supply has been witnessing delays of nearly a week, primarily due to disruptions linked to the prevailing situation.

Officials said that while supply had remained largely uninterrupted earlier, current conditions have necessitated a shift in distribution priorities.

As part of the revised approach, the government has halted regular commercial LPG supply, allowing cylinders only to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, and that too on a restricted, need-based basis.

In contrast, domestic consumers are being prioritised, with efforts underway to ensure household demand is met despite logistical challenges.

However, the sudden tightening of supply and new restrictions have triggered anxiety among consumers, with many attempting to stockpile cylinders amid fears of prolonged shortages. Officials warned that such practices could create artificial scarcity and disrupt fair distribution.

Lakhbir Singh, district food and civil supplies controller (East), said enforcement teams are maintaining strict vigil. “Regular inspections are being conducted to ensure there is no overcharging, hoarding or misuse of domestic cylinders. We are committed to protecting consumer interests and ensuring fair distribution,” he said.

Sartaaj Singh Cheema, district food and supplies controller (West), urged residents to remain calm and avoid panic buying. “There is no need to stockpile LPG cylinders. The department is ensuring domestic supply, and strict action will be taken against any violations,” he said.

Officials added that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is being finalised to streamline commercial LPG distribution under the new conditions, defining supply allocation across sectors to ensure essential services continue without disruption while preventing misuse.