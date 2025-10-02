Ludhiana: Cultural fervour mark ‘Dheeyan Da Mela’ at GCG

The campus of Government College for Girls came alive on Wednesday as students and faculty celebrated “Dheeyan Da Mela,” an annual event dedicated to showcasing the spirit, talent and traditions of young women. Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, at the mela in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The event was graced by Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who attended as the chief guest. She was joined by Ludhiana mayor Inderjeet Kaur, Ramanjeet Kaur Giaspura, wife of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, and Muhammad Arfan, principal of Government College, Karamsar.

Host college principal Suman Lata welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the institution’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

The highlight of the mela was a vibrant cultural programme featuring folk orchestra, solo singing, bhangra, giddha, classical dances, and lok kalabhand (folk theatre). The students’ performances reflected Punjab’s rich artistic traditions and enthralled the audience with their energy and finesse.

Addressing the gathering, Gurpreet Kaur Mann applauded the students and faculty for keeping Punjab’s traditions alive while encouraging young women to pursue their dreams with confidence and excellence. On this occasion, she also released the college magazine Deepika, which documents the creativity and achievements of the students.

Adding to the festive spirit, stalls selling colourful bangles, jewellery, cosmetics, suits, and gift items drew enthusiastic crowds. Food counters serving kheer-poori, chaat, and ice cream remained a major attraction.

A special cultural segment at the Heritage House, featuring Punjabi folk songs, further enriched the celebration.