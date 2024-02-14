Ludhiana: Curtains down on Kila Raipur Rural Olympics

The three-day-long Kila Raipur Rural Olympics concluded here on Wednesday on a rousing note. Hockey players in action during the 84th Rural Olympics at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After the event set off on a low note on Monday, as the much-loved bullock cart race and other similar events were missing in the line-up, it started picking steam on the second day and was on relative best the last day.

The last day saw matches of hockey (semifinal and final), 400m race (girls and boys), kabbadi circle (semifinal and final), 100m race (male above 75, 80), 100m race (girls and boys), cycling and others.

In the track events on Wednesday, Chhaju Ram from Barnala scored first place in 100m (80+), BS Virk from Patiala scored first position in 100m (75+), Harmanpreet Singh scored first place in 100m (boys), and Simrandeeo Kaur from Patiala scored the first position in 100 m (girls).

The results for kabaddi were not available immediately.

Another point of attraction was individual stunts like desi callisthenics, especially by children and physically disabled; lifting cycles by teeth; human wheel, flips and jumps etc.

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Maan presided over the closing ceremony.

She said the state government was committed to revitalising Punjab’s glorious heritage and culture by organising traditional fairs and festivals in different parts of the state throughout the year.

“There was no dearth of funds for this work and unprecedented efforts were being made by the government to exhibit the old and traditional culture of Punjab.” The minister also added that the government had released ₹1 crore for holding the games.

A special taekwondo show was performed by a group of school students under international-level coach Satwinder. Renowned Punjabi singer Amrit Mann also performed during the closing ceremony.