Ludhiana: CWG hero Vikas Thakur arrives in hometown to rousing reception
Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Vikas Thakur received a rousing reception as he arrived in his hometown of Ludhiana on Saturday.
Vikas, 28, who secured his third CWG medal for weightlifting in the 96-kg category in Birmingham, first reached Hotel Red Mango in Sahnewal with a huge cavalcade of supporters and police vehicles, where he was greeted with a floral welcome by hundreds of fans, neighbours and relatives. People garlanded him and were seen struggling hard to make their way through the crowd in an attempt to get a picture clicked with the star athlete.
The weightlifter also shook a leg to dhol beats with his fans as slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed in the air in acknowledgement of Thakur’s historic achievement.
“It feels amazing to receive such a heartwarming welcome from the people of my district. Residents of my society have gathered in huge numbers to congratulate and shower me with their love, which has made my achievement even more special. I am happy that my family is now known by my achievement,” said Thakur.
Thakur, however, expressed slight disappointment over the gold medal evading him once again, but said he was satisfied with his performance “CWG is a major event where over 70 countries participate and every sportsman competes to win. I am lucky to stand on the podium representing my country and will soon bag a gold medal too,” he added.
Thakur had earlier won the silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively
He further credited his father for introducing him to the game and being a constant source of motivation. “My father motivated me to become a weightlifter and I started practising at the age of nine at Ludhiana Club at least for six to seven hours daily. I remained consistent and even sacrificed my family life”.
Vikas, who had performed Sidhu Moose Wala’s signature step by tapping his thigh after winning the medal, said it was his tribute to the slain singer, of whom he is a huge fan.
Another huge welcome function was also held at his society in Eldeco Estate, where hundreds of people thronged the venue and danced to the beats of dhol.
-
Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit to Jammu, which concluded on Saturday, said officials. It may be stated here that from May 12 to 14, the army chief had visited strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan.
-
2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Retired military officer supports claims of ATS planting evidence
Mumbai: Indirectly supporting the claim of Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case that evidence was planted at his residence by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad officer, a retired military official on Saturday testified before the special National Investigation Agency court claiming that he had seen an ATS officer doing some suspicious activity at Chaturvedi's residence. The NIA had, however, doubted the evidence collected in this regard.
-
CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi
A day after technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), the National Testing Agency postponed the exam scheduled for Saturday at 53 centres across the country. Of the 53 centres, 32 were in Delhi and two in Noida, officials said. Asheer Kandhari, 18, was among those whose exam at Noida Sector 64 was postponed.
-
Woman held for abetment after partner ends life in Ludhiana
The Raikot Sadar police have arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after her live-in partner ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Lohatbaddi village on Friday. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's brother. In his complaint, he said his brother, who worked as a mason, had been living with the woman for the past one year. He intervened in the matter and returned home.
-
With no ministers in state cabinet, secretaries are given quasi-judicial powers
Mumbai: As the cabinet expansion is getting delayed for over 38 days now, the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government have decided to empower all the secretaries with quasi-judicial powers. The opposition leaders have slammed the state government over the decision. Following this, the chief minister's office issued a clarification saying that no ministerial powers have been delegated to the secretaries, except in quasi-judicial matters.
