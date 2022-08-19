Ludhiana | Day 2 of symposium at PAU: ‘Only 50,000 hectares in state under micro irrigation’

The two-day symposium aimed at transforming the green revolution hub of India, organized by Dr GS Khush Foundation and PAU in the honour of Dr Darshan Singh Brar, concluded here on Thursday.

In accordance with the theme, ‘Innovations in Resource Management’, the keynote speakers Suresh Kumar Chaudhry, deputy director general, natural resource management, ICAR, and Mangi Lal Jat, global research programme director for resilient farms and food systems, ICRISAT, dwelled upon ecosystem sustainability and enhanced resilience of smallholder agriculture, respectively.

Talks on trends in farm mechanisation in India and national nutrition security by CR Mehta, director, ICAR-CIAE, Bhopal and Kiran Bains, head, department of food and nutrition, were followed by panel presentations and discussion.

Rakesh Sharda, principal extension scientist (soil and water engineering) said only 50,000 hectares of area in the state is under micro irrigation. “That comes out to be 1.2 per cent of the total area under irrigation. Whereas, Andhra Pradesh has 14 lakh hectares of area under micro irrigation and interestingly, it is adding one lakh hectare each year,” said Sharda.

He admitted that micro irrigation was capital-intensive but the state could start pushing the project in horticulture crops as already 25,000 hectares of horticulture land is under micro irrigation. It would not only save labour cost and electricity cost, but it will also save over 40 per cent of water, he added.

Rajbir Singh, director ICAR- Central Institute of Post- Harvest Engineering and Technology, condemned the promotion of super seeder. He said farm implements for stubble management should be light and effective and it should not add to the cost of farmers. Happy seeder was a fabulous product and a 60 hp tractor could easily operate it, he said, adding that for super seeders, a bigger tractor with better house power is required, which results in additional burden on farmers at a time when farmers’ incomes are declining.

Vet varsity flags off batch of fisheries’ students for training in Thailand

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday flagged off its first batch of 20 bachelor of fisheries science students of College of Fisheries (COF) for two weeks’ international training at International Centre of Excellence in Seafood Science and Innovation (ICE-SSI), faculty of agro-industry at Prince of Songkla University (PSU), Hat Yai, Thailand. The training was sponsored under the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) – National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) of ICAR to augment professional competency of undergraduate students through capacity building via national and international institutes of globally acclaimed academic excellence. The eligible students competed for the opportunity to undertake practical training in respect to advanced innovations for seafood processing and value addition to enhance shelf life and safety of fisheries products, Meera D Ansal, dean, COF, informed. Working in the lab of a renowned scientist of international repute, professor Soottawat Benjakul— director, ICE-SSI, PSU (Thailand), who has more than 38,000 citation and h-index of 96, is a priceless learning opportunity for students at this point of their professional career, she added. Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said international academic and research linkages developed under the IDP-NAHEP of ICAR would eventually serve as a catalyst to earn productive international collaborative projects benefiting the livestock and fisheries sectors, he added.

Poetic atmosphere envelops PAU

Ludhiana The communication centre of Punjab Agricultural University and PAU Cultural Society, in collaboration with the district language officer, held a poet meet, ‘Kinmin’, dedicated to the famed monsoon season in the state.

Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director of communication, PAU, graced the occasion as chief guest and briefed about the role of the university towards enhancement of Punjabi language, culture and literature, despite being an institute focussed towards agricultural research.

He exhorted the youth to take inspiration from the galaxy of renowned Punjabi poets and preserve all aspects of the Punjabi culture. The programme saw an immersive participation in which poets, namely, Jaswant Zafar, Harpal Bhatti, Jagjit Sandhu, Jagdeep, Jasleen Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur Falak, Pali Khaadam, Paramjit Sohal, Prabhjot Sohi, Ravinder Ravi, Ranjit Saranwali, Wahid and Mandeep enthralled the audience with their impressive rendition.

President of PAU Cultural Society Anil Sharma voiced support for organising more such events.

Young writers at PAU interact with poet Jagjit Sandhu

The Young Writers’ Association of PAU, led by director students’ welfare G S Buttar, organised an interactive session— Ru-B-Ru, with renowned poet and PAU alumnus Jagjit Sandhu.

Devinder Dilroop, president of the association, while introducing Sandhu, congratulated the author for publishing his fourth Punjabi poetry book— Hun Tyai, analysed and presented by Gurtej Koharwalla.

The members of the association recited poems, songs, tappe and ghazals from the book. Sandhu also recited his ghazal and shared his memories of student life in PAU. This was followed by an interactive session-cum-discussion among the guest writer, young writers and other literary personalities.

At the end of the function, Sandhu distributed plants to all the participants.

Seminar organised to apprise students, senior citizens of working of ICCC

Ludhiana With an aim to apprise the public of the functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) operating from Zone-D office of the municipal corporation (MC), a seminar was held at the centre for a group of school students and senior citizens on Thursday.

Through this facility, the MC is keeping a vigil across the city via over 1,400 CCTV cameras installed at different points in the city. Around 300 additional cameras are being installed by the MC under this project. The MC also invited suggestions from participants for improving the system. The centre, inaugurated by local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on August 2, has been set up at a cost of ₹35.96-crore.

Over 1,400 cameras were initially launched under the Safe City project and the MC has now taken over its maintenance under the project. The feed of the cameras is sent to both MC’s ICCC and the control room set up in police lines.

The MC officials said the ICCC is helping the department to oversee traffic, law-and-order, monitoring of LED lights, sewage treatment plants, common effluent treatment plants, rooftop solar panels, encroachments and defacement, revenue collection of MC, measuring of air quality with data sourced from Central Pollution Control Board and Punjab Pollution Control Board etc.