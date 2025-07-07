Ludhiana: Day after bizman’s death, two arrested

A day after a businessman’s death in Jagraon, his 12-year-old daughter found a video in his phone in which the deceased mentioned that he was ending his life over a monetary dispute with three men. Now, the Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR and managed to arrest two of them. Earlier, the family thought that the victim died of heart attack. The arrested accused have been identified as Jagsir Singh of Sidhwan Bet and Sukhjinder Singh of Galib Kalan. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagsir Singh of Sidhwan Bet and Sukhjinder Singh of Galib Kalan. The accused who is yet to be arrested is Gursewak Singh of Malsihan Vajan village in Jagraon.

A resident of Partap Nagar in Jagraon, the deceased owned an optical shop. According to the family members, his employees alerted them when his health started deteriorating on Saturday. They rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The family believed that he had died of a heart attack till his daughter found the video in his mobile phone.

In the video message, the victim stated that the accused were not returning his money and threatening him. “Following the harassment, I am ending my life,” he said in his video.

After finding the video, the family approached police and filed a complaint. The deceased was president of a dussehra committee.

Sub-inspector Heera Singh, station house officer at the Sidhwan Bet police station, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy.