Ludhiana: Day after elections, road outside Sutlej Club littered with waste

A day after the elections at Sutlej Club, which is considered one of the most posh clubs in the city, the road outside was found littered with waste.

Supporters canvassing for the candidates have left disposable plastic containing food, besides pamphlets containing photographs of contestants were littered all over the place.

The area residents complained that neither the contestants nor their supporters showed courtesy in collecting the garbage thrown on the road.

The residents said that the road which witnessed the garbage menace on Sunday houses the residence of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, while the residence of municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal is also located near the Sutlej Club.

The problem was compounded on Sunday after stray dogs from Mall Road and surrounding area gathered and began rummaging in the garbage in search of food.

The area residents who were visiting the area for morning walk were complaining about the garbage being littered on the road. Some were even taking photographs and sharing it on social groups to highlight the menace.

“Members of the club are considered to be the cream of society. These include senior bureaucrats, doctors, engineers, chartered accounts, leading businessmen and industrialists. They are the ones who have to set an example. If they will leave the area in a mess then what could be expected from others”, said Sunil Vinayak, a resident of Sham Singh Road, who was visiting Rakh Bagh for morning walk today.

The residents complained that the club authorities made no arrangement for rubbish management. Not a single garbage bin was installed on the road and those sitting in the tents and eating on the roadside dumped the food and plastic waste items on the corner of the road.

“If the Ludhiana MC could issue a challan against Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) for setting garbage on fire, then what is stopping them to fine Sutlej Club for littering ,” said Gaurav Bharadwaj, who visit Rakh Bagh for morning walk.

“I have seen many of the club members who get the picture clicked to propagate swachh bharat abhiyan, but sadly they do not practice what they preach,” said Gautam Behl, a resident of Dugri, who visits Rakh Bagh for morning walk.

Narinder Sharma Kala, councillor from ward number 66, said that prior instructions were issued to the club staff to make proper sanitation and cleaning arrangements. “It is unfortunate that the road has been left in a mess. Those involved in the elections campaigning and canvassing should have shown courtesy to dump the garbage in a bin. It is their club and their city. The city would be clean only if they would contribute to it. The sweeping staff was not available on account of the Christmas holiday. We will get the area cleaned on Monday,” said Kala.