Ludhiana: Day after welder’s death, Police book factory owner

Day after a 22-year-old welder died after falling into an acid tank at a local zinc-plating factory, the police on Monday registered a case against factory owner Gaurav Kumar on charges of causing death due to negligence, officials said. The investigating officer said that FIR is registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

The case registered based on a complaint by the deceased’s brother Mukeem Ahmed, the officials added.

Sameer Ahmed, who works for a shop in Vishwakarma Colony and was tasked with welding work at the factory in Focal Point, Phase 4, on Sunday morning, was killed as the 15-foot-high shed he was working on collapsed and he fell into a four-foot-deep acid tank.

Another worker fell onto the ground and was injured. He was rushed to a local hospital by the factory owner, who allegedly left Ahmed behind.

The complainant alleged the factory owner rushed the injured worker away but left Sameer behind, claiming that timely medical intervention could have saved his brother’s life.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jatinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).