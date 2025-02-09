Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Days after joining Congress, ward 12 councillor booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 09, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Naurang Singh of Phullanwal village, Ludhiana; Naurang stated that he had come in contact with Amandeep Singh through one Surinder Bali

Ward number 12 councillor Amandeep Singh, who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Congress 10 days ago, has been booked for duping a Phullanwal village resident of 14 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for his son. The Dakha police registered the FIR on Friday. Though the matter is over a decade old, the fresh complaint was filed against him on January 30, a day after he switched over to the Congress.

Councillor Amandeep Singh (centre) joined the Congress in presence of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana on January 29. (HT File)
Councillor Amandeep Singh (centre) joined the Congress in presence of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana on January 29. (HT File)

Amandeep Singh joined the Congress on January 29 in the presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Mullapur in-charge Captain Sandeep Sandhu and party’s district president Sanjay Talwar in Ludhiana.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Naurang Singh of Phullanwal village. Naurang stated that he had come in contact with Amandeep Singh through one Surinder Bali. He added that Amandeep Singh took 14 lakh from him and promised to secure a visa for his youngest son Gurpreet Singh. He alleged that the accused neither kept his promise nor returned the money.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said Amandeep Singh was summoned three days ago for questioning, during which he claimed his innocence. He added that the FIR has been registered following an investigation.

Party’s Mullanpur in-charge Captain Sandeep Sandhu dismissed the case as politically motivated. He said a similar complaint was filed against Amandeep in 2013, which had been investigated twice and dismissed both times. Sandhu further claimed that a senior police officer was unaware of the case when they approached him for clarity.

“We have complete faith in the judiciary and would take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Captain Sandeep Sandhu. He emphasised that the party would not let a “false case” disturb peace and would decide the future legal strategy soon.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Dakha constituency incharge KNS Kang said the party has nothing to do with the FIR. He claimed that they were not even aware about the FIR till Saturday.

Previously, the Congress had seven councillors in the 13-member Mullanpur Municipal Council. With Amandeep Singh’s inclusion and the return of rebel councillor Tarsem Kaur Maan (Ward Number 5), the Congress’ strength has now risen to nine, making their hold over the Municipal Council president post almost certain.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered against Amandeep Singh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On