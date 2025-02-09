Ludhiana: Days after joining Congress, ward 12 councillor booked

Ward number 12 councillor Amandeep Singh, who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Congress 10 days ago, has been booked for duping a Phullanwal village resident of ₹14 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for his son. The Dakha police registered the FIR on Friday. Though the matter is over a decade old, the fresh complaint was filed against him on January 30, a day after he switched over to the Congress. Councillor Amandeep Singh (centre) joined the Congress in presence of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana on January 29. (HT File)

Amandeep Singh joined the Congress on January 29 in the presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Mullapur in-charge Captain Sandeep Sandhu and party’s district president Sanjay Talwar in Ludhiana.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Naurang Singh of Phullanwal village. Naurang stated that he had come in contact with Amandeep Singh through one Surinder Bali. He added that Amandeep Singh took ₹14 lakh from him and promised to secure a visa for his youngest son Gurpreet Singh. He alleged that the accused neither kept his promise nor returned the money.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said Amandeep Singh was summoned three days ago for questioning, during which he claimed his innocence. He added that the FIR has been registered following an investigation.

Party’s Mullanpur in-charge Captain Sandeep Sandhu dismissed the case as politically motivated. He said a similar complaint was filed against Amandeep in 2013, which had been investigated twice and dismissed both times. Sandhu further claimed that a senior police officer was unaware of the case when they approached him for clarity.

“We have complete faith in the judiciary and would take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Captain Sandeep Sandhu. He emphasised that the party would not let a “false case” disturb peace and would decide the future legal strategy soon.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Dakha constituency incharge KNS Kang said the party has nothing to do with the FIR. He claimed that they were not even aware about the FIR till Saturday.

Previously, the Congress had seven councillors in the 13-member Mullanpur Municipal Council. With Amandeep Singh’s inclusion and the return of rebel councillor Tarsem Kaur Maan (Ward Number 5), the Congress’ strength has now risen to nine, making their hold over the Municipal Council president post almost certain.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered against Amandeep Singh.