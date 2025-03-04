Ludhiana: Days after search ops, suspected drug death reported in Jagraon

Days after a massive cordon and search operations (CASO), the Ludhiana Rural police were left red-faced on Monday after a suspected drug death surfaced in Jagraon. Police at the spot in Jagraon on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said the body of an unidentified man was found with a syringe stuck in veins. The development comes amid heightened action against peddlers after chief minister Bhagwant Mann set a 90-day deadline for police and administration to make Punjab dug-free.

Police sent the body to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem and made announcements in the surrounding areas to help with the deceased’s identification.

Locals found the body in an abandoned building near the science college in Jagraon and raised an alarm.

Locals claimed police searched the building in question during CASO on Saturday but found nothing.

Oppn leaders slam govt

Opposition leaders pounced on to opportunity to hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Congress councillor from Jagraon municipal council Ramesh Kumar alias Meshi Sahota alleged that the drive against the drugs was just an ‘eyewash’. He alleged that instead of arresting drug peddlers, police were registering cases against addicts.

City Jagraon station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh said police are trying to identify the victim. He added that a drive against the drugs hunt for suppliers in on.

On March 1, Ludhiana Rural Police had arrested four drug peddlers and registered four cases after recovering 2 kg poppy husk, 90 intoxicating tablets and 3g heroin.