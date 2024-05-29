Ludhiana DC marks inquiry after malpractice complaint against SPCA members

A city-based NGO has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney against the society for prevention of cruelty against animals (SPCA) members for alleged malpractices. Manni has also blamed the duo for operating a dog with a tumour in open under unsanitary conditions. (HT File)

The complainant Manni Singh of the NGO - Help for Animals, alleged that Pooja Jain and Sunil Narula have used the society to earn money from people who sought to help stray dogs. “I have attached the screenshots of transactions which featured that people have made payments to them for picking up dogs. They have also been illegally breeding dogs at the SPCA centre,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The complaint stated that, “Pooja Jain and Sunil Kumar Narula are only after money and if anyone fails to pay them the desired amounts, they threaten to leave the animal on the way. They deny the treatment to the animals if not being paid. Eventually, people have to unwillingly send them money,” alleged the complaint.

Manni has also blamed the duo for operating a dog with a tumour in open under unsanitary conditions. This led to the dog’s death, he claimed.

Pooja said that the operation in question involved a dog suffering from an aggressive tumour. “It was not in a condition to be transported to a facility. As there is no operation theatre at the centre, we had no option but to operate it in the open.”

Pooja dismissed all the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

Pooja said, “The centre is open to all and anyone can have a dog admitted. The treatment is done for free by the veterinarians from the animal husbandry department. If their condition is serious, we refer them to clinics with better facilities.”

Sawhney said, “I have received a complaint against two members of the SPCA and it has gone for enquiry to the additional deputy commissioner.”