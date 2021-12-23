Ludhiana DC office staff goes on seven-day strike

Ludhiana The ministerial staff of the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office and health department on Wednesday announced a seven-day long pen-down strike following the state’s recommendations of the 6th pay commission and other pending demands, adding to the woes of the public.

The employees rued the government’s indifferent approach to their demands, saying that the strike will continue till December 28 and the further course of action will be chalked out after that.

District president Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Sanjeev Bhargav said the government had been apprised about the employees’ stand against the recommendations of the 6th pay commission.

“The government has been deliberately ignoring the genuine demands of the employees, due to which the seven-day long pen down strike has been announced. If the government fails to fulfill the demands, then a protest will be staged at state level on December 29 and further plans will be chalked out,” he said.

Public visiting the government offices, meanwhile, have faced the brunt of things. Gurminder Singh, a local resident, said he had come to inquire about the status of his arms license application, but the staff claimed that clerks and other ministerial staff are on strike.