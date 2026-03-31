Ludhiana: DC orders immediate partial restoration of non-domestic LPG supply

In a bid to ease the ongoing LPG shortage following the West Asia conflict, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and gas agencies to immediately restore the supply of non-domestic LPG up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis levels. LPG cylinder distribution for commercial purposes inside a public park near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The directive was issued during a meeting held with representatives of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and local LPG distributors. The DC instructed that supply must resume without delay, warning that any violations would invite strict action under the Essential Commodities Act.

Jain said complaints regarding disruption in supply, diversion, or hoarding would be dealt with firmly, including the registration of FIRs under relevant legal provisions. To ease pressure on supply chains, industrial and commercial establishments have been advised to coordinate with agencies supplying 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders for workers, reducing the need for long queues.

In a further relief to industries, the administration has allowed units willing to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) to receive up to 70 per cent of their earlier LPG allocation upon submission of an undertaking. Officials said coordination mechanisms have been put in place to assist such units in transitioning to PNG.

All non-domestic consumers have also been directed to submit end-use certificates to their respective distributors to ensure transparency in consumption.

To monitor compliance and streamline distribution, the district administration has constituted a committee headed by the Additional Chief Administrator of GLADA. The panel will oversee supply operations and ensure adherence to the new directives.

Additionally, the administration has set up dedicated control rooms for key sectors including hospitals, educational institutions, industrial canteens, and hospitality establishments to regulate supply and address grievances.

Officials said the measures are aimed at stabilising LPG availability across sectors while ensuring that essential services remain unaffected during the ongoing supply constraints.