Ludhiana DC pushes for speedy lifting of wheat from mandis

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Monday emphasised the need to speed up the wheat lifting work at the grain markets to avoid over-stocking. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited the grain markets at Jagraon and Manuke village to review the procurement operations on Monday. (HT Photo)

She said that wheat procurement during the current Rabi season was going smoothly in all mandis of Ludhiana, but speeding up the process was important to avoid a glut in the markets.

During the review of the wheat procurement status in the grain markets, DC Sawhney said that farmers should not face any difficulties in selling their produce. She added that crops should be lifted from the mandi within the prescribed time and ordered the procurement agencies to take immediate action to clear the procured stock from the grain markets by putting in all resources into the lifting process. She made it clear that any negligence on anyone’s part would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken.

Sawhney said that so far, the district has seen the arrival of 1.3 lakh MT of wheat at various grain markets. She added that 84.17% of wheat had already been purchased and payments worth ₹146.476 crore had been made to the farmers. She added that the district administration was committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement of wheat. Additionally, she asked the district heads of the procurement agencies to visit the grain markets daily to take stock of the operations at the ground level.

Later in the evening, the DC, along with sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, took stock of wheat procurement in Jagraon and Manuke grain markets and ordered the officials to ensure the lifting of the grains expeditiously. She held a meeting with local commission agents and sought their support in smooth and hassle-free procurement to facilitate the farmers.