Ludhiana DC reviews operations at offices of sub-registrars

Days after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) conducted a raid and scanned the documents at the sub-registrar (West) office following complaints of discrepancies, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Monday conducted an inspection at the sub-registrar offices in Ludhiana Central and West. During his visit, he interacted with individuals seeking land registration and collected feedback regarding their experiences with the office and its employees. He spoke with applicants who had scheduled appointments, gathering details about their experiences and suggestions for improvements. DC Jitendra Jorwal during an inspection at the sub-registrar offices in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The DC also checked the attendance records of the staff besides on-going registry processes and functioning of CCTV cameras. He visited various sections, including the offices of the sub-registrar, the ‘fard’ counter, and the record rooms. He emphasised the need for the immediate processing of mutations for all registries and urged the staff to maintain a zero-pendency status.

Jorwal stated that Punjab government is committed to provide services to the public in effective and transparent manner and this inspection is not meant for fault-finding among officers; rather, its goal is to streamline operations. He said that all officers must perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure that citizens do not experience any inconvenience during their visits to government offices.

The DC advised officials to create a people-friendly environment in the offices and directed officials to arrange for better guidance on the registration procedure and to prominently display a list of required documents. He also stressed the importance of cleanliness within the buildings and instructed the staff to assist visitors in completing their tasks without any inconvenience.