Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons.
The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department.
She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.
Malik directed the authorities to complete the flood protection works before the onset of rains so that people don’t face any problems.
She also inspected the strengthening work being carried out at the Dhussi Bandh on the banks of Sutlej river to avoid erosion of land. Officials from drainage department told the DC that all the ongoing works will be completed before the arrival of monsoon.
Malik said that a 24X7 flood control room has already been set up at the district administrative complex to keep a close tab over the situation.
-
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
-
Journey to IIML: Father’s last words inspired him to chart his success
When Shahil Soni, 23, of Mumbai entered the premises of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, on Thursday to study there, his father's last words “Tu Khub Padhai Karna” (you study hard) kept ringing in his ears as he took a round of the campus where his classes will start from July 1. Unable to bear the shock, Shahil's grandfather also passed away six months later.
-
Ludhiana: Industrialists protest against advance power bills
Members of various industrial associations staged a protest against the state government and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Janta Nagar power sub-station on Friday over the notices served for recovery of 45 days advance bills (advance consumption deposit). The industrial associations which took part in the protest included Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation and Auto Parts Manufacturers Association.
-
Villagers in panic as Dudhwa ramps up effort to catch elusive man-killer tiger
On Thursday, Suraj, 14, a cattle grazer, officially became the fifth victim of a man-animal conflict in Khairatiya village, located along the Dudhwa forest area, which also houses a tiger reserve. But the locals disagree and peg the figure at 20, blaming officials for doing nothing. This was the second tiger attack in the last five days in this village. In an earlier attack, a tiger had mauled an elderly to death on June 18.
-
U.P.: Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj
IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation in Atala and other areas of old city remained peaceful on Friday. Traders opened their shops and locals were back to their normal routine. Security personnel have been deployed in Atala and other areas as a precautionary measure. Violence and arson had taken place in Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Police have till now arrested 103 people in connection with the violence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics