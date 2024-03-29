Ludhiana: Deadline over, LIT yet to complete safety sheets’ installation process

City Centre project site According to officials, the work order for the project was issued on November 30, 2023, and a timeframe of one month was given to complete the work. (HT File Photo)

Despite issuing the order in November last year to install safety sheets around the City Centre project site within a month, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is yet to complete the installation process. Despite assurances from LIT, residents and commuters remain at risk due to the lack of safety measures surrounding the construction site.

According to officials, the work order for the project was issued on November 30, 2023, and a timeframe of one month was given to complete the work.

Arvind Sharma, a city resident, has taken the matter to the Human Rights Commission highlighting the slow progress of safety sheets installations. Despite claims of the ongoing work by the LIT, only a few safety sheets have been installed.

Residents have expressed anxieties about the safety hazards posed by the project site. The absence of retaining walls and missing safety barriers further increase the risks for commuters and residents. Non-functional streetlights in the area add to the safety concerns, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Repeated complaints from residents to the authorities concerned have fallen on deaf ears, with no tangible progress made in addressing the safety issues.

Sharma emphasised the need for immediate action, particularly considering past incidents involving stray animals and road collapses near the project area.

Another resident, Jagjit Singh, pointed out, “The absence of retaining walls on one side of the project has resulted in road collapses each year near the project area. When it rains, the stench from garbage disposal around the project site makes it unbearable for those living close by. I appeal to the LIT authorities to take necessary action and complete the installation process of safety sheets around the project site to prevent any casualties.”

Vikram, executive engineer, LIT, said that the work to install safety sheets was on, adding that he had directed contractors to expedite the process. He stated that only a few parts of the project were left, and it will be completed in a few days.