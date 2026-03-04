Ludhiana: Debt-ridden trader ends life after sending family to Bihar

A hosiery unit owner from Kunj Vihar in Haibowal died allegedly by suicide after being “harassed” over pending payments by a local broker and his associates. Before ending his life, the man made his wife and three children board a train for their ancestral home in Bihar. Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS have been slapped on the accused.

According to the complaint filed by the man’s wife, he had taken a bank loan to set up a small hosiery unit. He later procured thread from a local broker on credit. However, the broker and two others allegedly began pressuring and harassing him to clear the dues, she stated.

She told the police that on February 27, her husband sent her and their children to Bihar by train, while he stayed back in Ludhiana. The next day, she received information that he had died by suicide at their residence. On returning to Ludhiana, she found that the accused had allegedly gone to the factory unit and tried to take away machinery over the unpaid amount.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh from Jagatpuri police post said a case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS against the accused, identified as Manish Kumar, Bunty and Arvind Kumar. A hunt is on for their arrest.

