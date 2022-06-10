Ludhiana | Defunct coach guidance display boards disquiet passengers
Passengers at the Ludhiana Railway Station are often being resorted to harassment due to inoperative electronic boards installed for displaying the coach numbers of trains.
Either these display boards remain defunct or the coach numbers are wrongly displayed by the railway staff due to which passengers are often seen running from pillar to post to look for their seat in sheer panic.
The inconvenience is mostly faced by the old-aged travellers who find it an uphill struggle to find their respective coach due to non-functional display boards.
Sharing his ordeal, Mehukh Sharma of Ludhiana, who was supposed to board a passenger train for Amritsar, said, “I had to board a Chandigarh-Amritsar express train from Ludhiana station along with my family. The train arrived a bit late. Moreover, after its arrival, passengers were bewildered as the display boards only had the train number and no coach number. I, along with many other passengers, had to run to look for my coach number. Finally, a railway police staff guided me towards my seat.”
He added that it was not the first time that he faced such inconvenience at the station.
Face flak on social media
Meanwhile, passengers also lodged their displeasure with the railways on social media.
A twitter user, Sunil Fotedar, posted, “It is an uphill task to catch a train at the Ludhiana station. They change the train platform without even sending a text message on the mobile even if the booking was done online. The non-functional display boards add to passengers’ miseries.”
Meanwhile, Seema Sharma, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur Division, said since passengers’ convenience is railways’ priority, she would direct the Ludhiana station director to look into the matter and maintain the display boards.”
Station director Abhinav Singal said, “I will check with the concerned department and take necessary action so that the passengers are not harassed in the future.”
