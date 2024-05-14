Ludhiana DEO asks PwD, elderly voters to avail maximum benefits of Saksham app

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Monday exhorted persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and senior citizens to make maximum use of the “Saksham App” during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections. The DEO said as per the guidelines of the ECI, the district administration has been making concerted efforts to ensure maximum participation of disabled and senior citizens during the general elections. (HT FILE)

The app, developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), provides PwD voters and senior citizens with several services. Through the app, the voters can register themselves and avail several facilities, including wheelchairs, transportation and volunteer facilities, for their convenience on the polling day. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

She said the disabled and senior citizens are an integral part of our society, and the district administration is duty-bound to provide them with all necessary facilities during polls.

She instructed all assistant returning officers (ARO) to provide as much information as possible about the facilities available for disabled and senior citizens via the “Saksham App” so that a maximum number of people can avail of the facilities. The PwD voters can make a valuable contribution to strengthening democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Sawhney said the officials of the district administration have been directed to make proper arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness, wheelchairs, ramps, etc. at the polling stations so that the voters do not face any kind of inconvenience.