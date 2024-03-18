 Ludhiana DEO to keep a vigil on paid news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana DEO to keep a vigil on paid news

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 10:36 PM IST

The expenses incurred on paid news will be included in the account of the candidates, as per strict guidelines of the ECI

Ludhiana District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, on Monday, said that the district administration will keep a close watch over the paid news and advertisement content as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sakshi Sawhney visited the room of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in district administrative complex. (Credit: X)
Sakshi Sawhney visited the room of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in district administrative complex. (Credit: X)

Sawhney, accompanied by the additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen, assistant commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot and district public relations officer Puneet Pal Singh Gill, visited the room of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in district administrative complex.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Interacting with the committee members, Sawhney said that everyone must perform their duty diligently, besides maintaining records of all election-related news. This committee will also verify content to be broadcast by the candidates prior to releasing them, and the expenses on paid news will be included in the account of the candidates, she added.

Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct by political parties will also be monitored, said the DEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DEO to keep a vigil on paid news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On