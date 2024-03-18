Ludhiana DEO to keep a vigil on paid news

Ludhiana District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, on Monday, said that the district administration will keep a close watch over the paid news and advertisement content as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Sakshi Sawhney visited the room of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in district administrative complex. (Credit: X)

Sawhney, accompanied by the additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen, assistant commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot and district public relations officer Puneet Pal Singh Gill, visited the room of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in district administrative complex.

Interacting with the committee members, Sawhney said that everyone must perform their duty diligently, besides maintaining records of all election-related news. This committee will also verify content to be broadcast by the candidates prior to releasing them, and the expenses on paid news will be included in the account of the candidates, she added.

Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct by political parties will also be monitored, said the DEO.