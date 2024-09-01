Ludhiana: Despite growing infra, city’s crowded roads a death trap for pedestrians

Despite tall promises to make the industrial city pedestrian-friendly, the municipal corporation has fallen short as locals continue to grapple with multiple issues while travelling on foot. Commuters violating a zebra crossing in traffic lights in Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Locals alleged that the city lacks proper road traffic infrastructure, particularly zebra crossings and footpaths, designed to ensure pedestrian safety.

Road safety experts stressed the need for a yellow stop line to give motorists enough space to allow pedestrians to cross safely. They say these should be positioned two to three metres from crossings without signals and a metre away from the ones with traffic lights.

They added that speed signal boards, indicating the presence of zebra crossings, should be installed and obstacles such as road dividers and bushes blocking pedestrian pathways, should be removed.

Gagandeep, a resident of Sector 32, Jamalpur, said while pointing to the plight of pedestrians, “The zebra crossing on Chandigarh Road is merely for namesake as the authorities have drawn it haphazardly. The zebra crossing at Vardhaman Chowk ends at a divider tangled with wires, making it impossible to use.”

Major intersections in the city, including the Bhai Bala Chowk, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Vardhaman Chowk, Jamalpur Chowk, and Veer Palace, lack essential road safety measures. At Bhai Bala Chowk, only half of the road is painted with zebra crossing stripes. The marks on crossings at Samrala Chowk, Jamalpur Chowk and Chandigarh Road are faded as well.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “I will ask the officials concerned to review the shortfalls and will take action accordingly.”

According to the design issued by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), zebra crossings should be present on both sides of any road at intersections.

Kamaljit Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, hit out at the civic authorities for what she said was their lack of commitment to implementing adequate road safety measures.

He pointed out that the city’s high fatality rate among pedestrians and cyclists indicates a serious disregard for public safety.

“Ludhiana has no traffic management. It’s all chaotic. About five years ago, 180 people died annually in road accidents. Now, the number has increased to 400,” he added.

In May 2023, the Punjab government enforced the “Right to Walk” under Article 21 of the Constitution, which provides for safer roads for pedestrians.