Ludhiana: Despite MC’s ₹22.5 crore lifting drive, cow dung still chokes Haibowal dairy complex streets

Ludhiana A dairy complex roads in Humbran area filled with cow dung in Ludhiana on Thursday, February 26, 2026. (Gurpreet Singh)

Even a month after the Municipal Corporation (MC) started the lifting of cow dung from the Haibowal dairy complex, heaps of dung continue to choke the streets, exposing serious gaps in execution of the ₹22.5-crore contract awarded to a private firm.

The civic body had launched the lifting drive to ensure regular collection and scientific disposal of cow dung from Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes. However, on the ground, heaps of dung and stagnant wastewater can still be seen in several lanes of the complex, causing inconvenience to dairy owners and residents.

Dairy operators alleged that despite claims of regular lifting, the waste has not been cleared completely and continues to accumulate. “It has been a month since the lifting work began, but the streets are still blocked with cow dung. A foul smell spreads across the area,” said a dairy owner.

Sources said that the accumulation of dung has also led to choking of drains, affecting the functioning of the 3.75 MLD Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The plant, set up to treat dairy waste and prevent pollution of the Buddha Nullah, is reportedly not working properly due to blockages caused by solid waste.

Residents living near the dairy complex have raised concerns over sanitation and health risks. They questioned how such a large amount is being spent when visible improvement is lacking.

Dairy owner Sanjay Malhotra said that around 800 dairies operate on Hambra Road, out of which nearly 50 are facing serious problems due to the accumulation of dung and wastewater. “It has become difficult even to bring fodder for animals. Removing the dung from the streets is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation. We are living in miserable conditions,” he said.

Sources said that directions were earlier issued to stop the direct discharge of cow dung and wastewater into the Buddha Nullah, following which embankments were raised to block the flow. As a result, waste that was earlier flowing towards the river is now accumulating in the streets and drains of the dairy complex.

Dairy owners further alleged that the contractor assigned for lifting cow dung is selectively collecting waste from certain dairies, while large quantities lying in the streets remain unattended. They also claimed that the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) installed in the area is either not functioning properly or running beyond its capacity, worsening the problem.

When contacted, contractor Varinderjeet Singh said the tender was for door-to-door lifting of cow dung and not for cleaning waste already dumped inside the dairies or on the streets. He alleged that several dairy owners were not cooperating and were throwing dung and wastewater directly into drains. Since the discharge towards the river has been blocked, the waste is accumulating in the lanes. He added that if the MC directs, the accumulated dung in the streets can be cleared through mutual coordination.

Vineet Kumar, joint commissioner said, “There is some confusion between contractor and dairy owner. We are arranging a meeting so that this problem could be solved on priority.”