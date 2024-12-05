Ludhiana: Devastated kin of Canada murder victim seek govt’s help to bring body

The Ludhiana-based family of 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, who was fatally stabbed in his rental home in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on December 1, is devastated. With dreams for a brighter future coming to a devastating end just four months after Gurasis embarked on a journey to pursue higher education, the family has urged the central government to extend help to bring the body home. He was found dead after an apparent altercation with a neighbour in the shared housing facility. Deceased Gurasis Singh

“We sent our son with so many dreams in our hearts. He promised us a better future. Now, he (body) is coming back to us lifeless,” said Charanjeet Singh, Gurasis’ grieving father. Gurasis, who was pursuing post-graduate studies in business at Lambton College, had spoken to his family hours before his death. “He sounded happy and told us he was preparing for college the next day. He even had a long chat with his mother, promising that he would take the family to Canada soon,” said Charanjeet Singh with choked throat.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of December 1. According to the Sarnia police, the fatal stabbing happened in the kitchen of the house where Gurasis lived. The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, has been charged with second-degree murder. Initial police investigations suggest that an altercation between the two led to the attack, though Gurasis’ father believes his son was attacked in his sleep.

The family suspects the accused might have been under the influence of drugs. They are waiting for clarity from the ongoing investigation. “We trust the Canadian police and judicial system, but our son deserves justice,” said Charanjeet Singh.

Gurasis’ mother has been hospitalised since she has received the devastating news, unable to speak or process the loss. “She hasn’t said a word. She’s in deep shock,” said Charanjeet Singh.

The family has now appealed to the Indian government for help in bringing Gurasis’ body back to Ludhiana for the last rites. They have also sought financial assistance as they struggle to cope with both the emotional and financial toll of this tragedy.

“Youngsters like my son go abroad with big dreams, hoping to earn better and give their families a good life,” said Charanjeet Singh. “We didn’t send our son to be killed in such a horrific manner. No parent should face this nightmare.”

Further, he added that Lambton College extended support to the grieving family and is coordinating efforts for the repatriation of Gurasis’ mortal remains. Meanwhile, the local Indian community and students have launched an online fundraiser to assist the family financially.