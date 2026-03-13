Ludhiana: Directors of Janpath Estate among 13 booked for forgery

Following the orders of a local court, the PAU police station has registered an FIR against 13 people, including directors and associates linked to Janpath Estate, over allegations of forgery, fabrication of company documents and illegal sale of company land. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, SHO of the PAU police station, said the action was taken on the directions of the court. (HT Photo)

The court had directed the PAU station house officer to conduct a detailed investigation into the complaint filed by Mahesh Goyal, director of Janpath Estate Pvt Ltd. In his complaint, Goyal alleged that some directors and associates of the company entered into a criminal conspiracy to grab his share in a prime parcel of land measuring 11 kanals and 8 marlas located near Sidhwan Canal in Jhammat village, Ludhiana. The land had been purchased by the company through a registered sale deed, and according to the complainant, all directors had contributed equally to the purchase.

Goyal claimed that Pawan Kumar Goyal and Vinay Singhal, allegedly in connivance with other accused, fabricated a board resolution dated April 10, 2023, without convening any lawful meeting of the company’s board of directors or obtaining his consent. The complaint further alleged that forged authority letters and general power of attorney (GPA) documents dated January 31, 2025 and February 4, 2025 were created to falsely authorise another accused, Pardeep Aggarwal, to deal with and sell the company’s land.

According to the complaint, Aggarwal then executed agreements to sell the property in favour of several individuals, allegedly on the basis of fabricated documents. The complainant has alleged that the agreements were ante-dated to November 30, 2021 and printed on non-judicial stamp papers that were originally issued for Faridkot district in 2020, rather than Ludhiana, indicating that the documents may have been forged.

The alleged buyers named in the complaint include Rajesh Kumar, Chaman Lal, Saleel Goyal, Rakesh Goyal, Khushboo Bansal, Kanchan Bansal, Vivek Goyal, Ravinder Kumar Jain and Amita Jain.

Goyal further alleged that when he objected and demanded cancellation of the allegedly forged documents, the accused threatened him and attempted to further dispose of the property by changing the nature of the land through construction.

The complainant had earlier approached the police with a written complaint in August 2025, but alleged that no action was taken. After examining the complaint and the report submitted by the police, the court observed that the allegations prima facie disclosed the commission of cognisable offences involving forgery, fabrication of company records and fraudulent sale of property.

The court noted that the matter requires detailed investigation, including verification of company records, stamp paper authenticity, registration documents and possible forensic examination of the disputed papers.

Accordingly, the court directed the SHO of PAU police station to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe in accordance with the law. Sections 318 (4), 335, 336 (1), 336 (2), 338, 339, 340 (2), 344, 351 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, SHO of the PAU police station, said the action was taken on the directions of the court. The police will examine the authenticity of the disputed documents and the role of the accused in the alleged conspiracy to illegally transfer the company’s land.