Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases

As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day.

The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.