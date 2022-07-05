Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases
As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day.
The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. As many as six are undergoing treatment at a private health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 96; unvaccinated man dies in Mohali
Hovering above the 100 mark for the past 13 days, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 96 on Monday. However, Mohali district lost another resident to the virus, its seventh Covid-related fatality in the past three weeks. The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Among the fresh infections, 34 came from Chandigarh, 33 from Mohali and 29 from Panchkula.
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
