Ludhiana district logs 8 new Covid cases

Ludhiana reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the district to 29. The new cases include six men aged between 23 and 82, and two women aged 25 and 52. Out of these, six are from urban areas while two belong to rural parts of the district. The total reported cases so far stand at 55, with 24 patients having successfully completed home quarantine. Two COVID-related deaths have also been recorded. The total reported cases so far stand at 55, with 24 patients having successfully completed home quarantine. (HT Photo)

According to Dr Sheetal Narang, epidemiologist at the civil hospital, four of the eight patients were asymptomatic, and only one of them reported a mild sore throat. She further added that except for one patient, all others were vaccinated, and one had even received a booster dose. “Currently, only three patients are hospitalised, showing symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold,” she said.

Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols, especially as some new cases involve people with no symptoms at all. They advised citizens to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas and to isolate themselves and consult a nearby health centre if they experience any symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing. People are also advised to maintain proper hand hygiene, avoid unnecessary gatherings, and ensure good ventilation in indoor spaces.