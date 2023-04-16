Light showers to bring relief from soaring temperature in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana district is likely to witness cloud cover, strong winds and light showers from today due to western disturbances, bringing some respite from sweltering heat. Girls driving on a hot sunny day in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

According to the meteorological department, the weather change is expected from April 17-21

As per the weather forecast, isolated clouds will start covering Ludhiana by Monday evening. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the district will receive light showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The maximum temperature in the district on Sunday rose to 40 degrees Celsius, forcing people to stay inside. Notably, Ludhiana has registered a jump of 9 degrees in over a week.

According to official data, the maximum temperature was 32.6 degrees on April 5, 32.08 on April 6, 34.2 on April 7, 35.9 on April 8, 36.3 on April 9, 37.5 on April 10, 37.9 on April 11, 38 on April 12, 39 on April 13, 39.5 on April 14 and 39.4 on April 15.

Saloni Sidhu, a 34-year-old Ludhiana resident said, “I am not able to run errands due to the scorching sun during the day. It is concerning that it is just April and we are experiencing such hot days.”

Avoid direct sun exposure, advise health experts

Amid rising temperature, health experts have suggested the residents to avoid direct sun exposure and drink fluids to keep themselves hydrated.

Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur, a medicine expert at the civil hospital in Ludhiana said, “One should consume lots of fluids, including juices, lassi, and smoothies to replenish the lost electrolytes during this season. Soaring temperatures might induce increased internal body temperature that in turn, can cause heavy perspiring, dehydration, tiredness, cerebral pain, dizziness, sickness, muscle cramps, and a fast, feeble pulse.”