Thursday, May 16, 2024
Ludhiana: Doctor, brother assault husband, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The Sarabha Nagar police booked a woman doctor and her brother for barging into the clinic of her husband, thrashing him and vandalising the place. The matter incident was allegedly because of a strained relation between the couple. The woman is already living in her maternal home.

After a complaint by Dr Karandeep Singh Kochar of Rajguru Nagar, Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against Dr Manjeet Kaur and her brother Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

The complainant said that he and his wife had a spat with him a few days ago and that, she left for her maternal home. On Tuesday, when he was at his clinic, the accused barged in and assaulted him. The accused also vandalised the furniture and equipment, he said.

Head constable Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) under sections 452 (trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. He added that a hunt is on for arresting the accused.

