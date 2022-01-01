Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Dogs maul 5-year-old to death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Dogs maul 5-year-old to death

The victim, Raja, was playing outside his house when he was attacked and killed; hearing his screams his grandmother and neighbours rushed out to help him, but he had already been badly bitten by then
His grandmother said he had recently come to Ludhiana from Bihar with his family. Many incidents of dog bites have been reported from the Ludhiana village, but nothing has been done to solve the menace. (Representative Image/HT File)
His grandmother said he had recently come to Ludhiana from Bihar with his family. Many incidents of dog bites have been reported from the Ludhiana village, but nothing has been done to solve the menace. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A five- year-old boy was mauled and killed by a pack of dogs near his house in Bahomajra village, Khanna, on Friday.

The victim, Raja, was playing outside his house when he was attacked and killed. Hearing his screams his grandmother and neighbours rushed out to help him, but he had already been badly bitten by then. Raja died on the spot, before he could get medical help.

His grandmother said he had recently come to Ludhiana from Bihar with his family. Many incidents of dog bites have been reported from the village, but nothing has been done to solve the menace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out