Ludhiana: Domestic help arrested for stealing jewellery, cash

: A domestic help employed with a family for nearly eight years has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth around ₹35 lakh, cash and an iPhone from her employer’s house in Salem Tabri. The theft came to light after the family noticed that a gold kada (bracelet) worn by their 10-month-old daughter was missing.

A case under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as 50-year-old Jyoti, a resident of Salem Tabri, was arrested by Salem Tabri police on the complaint of Amaninder Singh Grewal, an agriculturist. According to the complainant, Jyoti was looking after the infant on April 17. Shortly after she left, the family discovered that the child’s gold bracelet was missing. Suspecting her involvement, the family asked her to return, but she allegedly avoided them and stopped reporting for work altogether.

Her sudden disappearance raised further suspicion, prompting the family to inspect their valuables. They found several gold ornaments, cash and an iPhone missing from an almirah. A review of CCTV footage revealed that the accused would disconnect the surveillance system by damaging its wires before carrying out the thefts, the complainant alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} The stolen items reportedly included around 291-gm gold jewellery comprising chains, a necklace, bangles, kadas, earrings, a ring and a tikka, besides an iPhone 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stolen items reportedly included around 291-gm gold jewellery comprising chains, a necklace, bangles, kadas, earrings, a ring and a tikka, besides an iPhone 12. {{/usCountry}}

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Grewal said the family initially tried to recover the stolen items without involving the police, but approached authorities after their efforts failed.

Head constable Manoj Kumar, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. Police have recovered the infant’s gold bracelet and are questioning the woman to trace the remaining stolen property.