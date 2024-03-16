Ludhiana: Domestic help decamps with 18 lakh, jewellery

Employed 10 days ago, a Nepalese domestic help allegedly decamped with ₹18 lakh and jewellery from the house of a Homeopathy doctor in Sant Street at Civil Lines, police said on Friday. The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the accused. (HT File Photo)

According to police, elderly parents of the doctor were present at home at the time of the incident, but the domestic help managed to execute the theft without alerting them. The matter came to light when the doctor along with his wife returned home.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Bishkar. The doctor had employed him on the recommendation of his former domestic help, who knows the accused as they were Facebook friends.

The complainant Dr Nitin Jain stated that he along with his wife went out of station on March 5, while his parents were present at home. On March 6, when they returned, they were shocked to see that the locks of the almirahs were broken open and rooms were ransacked. Their domestic help was also missing.

Dr Jain stated that ₹18 lakh along with jewellery, watches and other valuables was missing from the house. He tried to contact his former domestic help, but failed. After searching for the accused on his own for a few days, he informed the police.

Inspector Harshpal Singh, SHO at Division number 8 police station, said that an FIR under section 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. The family has no picture and identification proof of the accused.

The SHO also added that it is suspected that the domestic help had executed the crime with the help of his aides. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed around the house for a clue.

On September 18, 2023, a Nepalese domestic help had drugged former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) cabinet minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, his wife, sister, a woman domestic help and robbed cash, jewellery besides other valuables from the house. Garcha had employed domestic help three months ago. The police arrested the accused later.