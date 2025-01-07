Ludhiana: Door-to-door garbage collection, segregation begins in Khanna

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday inaugurated the pilot project for door-to-door garbage collection and segregation plant in Khanna city. Punjab cabinet ninister Punjab Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurating the pilot project for door-to-door collection and segregation of garbage in Khanna on Monday. (HT photo)

Sond said the pilot project, costing ₹4 crore, would continue for a year. After the success of this project, it will be started in other areas of Punjab as well, he said.

The minister said the Punjab government is striving to make the state garbage-free, and to fulfill this goal the pilot project has been started from Khanna city. He said that wet, dry garbage and solid waste would be collected separately from every household of every ward of Khanna city.

He said that under this project, all the residential, commercial and street vendors of Khanna would be issued a unique identification number which would be linked to an app. A nominal bill for garbage collection would be sent to each user on their mobile through a message.

Sond further informed that the city residents can pay the user charges both online and offline. The minister said that a complaint cell had also been set up in this regard, the toll free number of which is 18001215721. He said that any complaint regarding garbage received on this toll free number would be processed within 60 minutes. He also said that there would be GPS tracking of all the vehicles collecting garbage in Khanna city. The details of all these vehicles will be displayed live on the screen of the established control room.

The cabinet minister said that his dream was to make Khanna city clean and beautiful, so this effort is being made for the fulfilment of this goal. He said that if this project is successful within a period of three months, it will be replicated not only in the entire Punjab but also in all the states of India.

Through this project, after segregation of solid waste, fertiliser will be made from wet waste and electricity will be generated from plastic waste. He has appealed to the people of Khanna to make this project successful.