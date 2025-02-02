Ludhiana: Double victory for Amritsar club at Kila Raipur Games

Baba Deep Singh Sports Club, Amritsar, emerged as the standout team on the second day of the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, dominating both the under-14 and under-17 girls kabaddi national circle categories. Athletes compete during the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Their impressive performance saw them secure victories in the semi-finals and finals, with a commanding 38-31 win against Kila Raipur in the under-14 semi-finals and a resounding 22-6 triumph over Government High School, Bila in the finals. Their under-17 girls’ team followed suit, defeating Kila Raipur 46-13 in the semi-finals and clinching the final with a 38-12 victory over Government High School, Jaspal Bhangar.

The girls’ hockey semi-finals saw Amritsar triumphing over PIS Bathinda in a nail-biting match, winning 2-1, while Punjabi University outclassed Chandigarh with a 2-0 victory to advance to the finals.

In volleyball shooting, the matches were high-intensity, with Duleh village edging past Kila Raipur 21-17. Bassian Bet secured a 21-13 win over Village Dad, and Ahmedgarh triumphed over Village Dangora with a 21-16 finish.

The athletics segment saw remarkable performances. Armaandeep Singh from Muktsar clinched the men’s shot put title, with Watanpreet Singh from Kapurthala and Mankirat Singh from Jalandhar securing the second and third spots. In the women’s shot put, Dolly from Jalandhar took the crown.

In the long jump, Avinash from Haryana triumphed in the men’s category, while Avleen Kaur from Haryana claimed the women’s title.

In the tricycle race, Mohammed Bilal from Malerkotla took first place, while Samarjot Singh from Ludhiana won the sack race (boys).

Among the traditional rural sports, Harminderjeet Singh from Fatehgarh Panjgarain, Sangrur emerged victorious in the trolley-back race, with Amandeep Singh finishing second. In the chati race, Jasvir Kaur from Ludhiana displayed impressive speed and agility to win, followed by Gagandeep Kaur and Anita Gupta.