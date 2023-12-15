Ludhiana : DPO booked for accepting bribe from sarpanch

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 06:16 AM IST

BDPO Baljit Singh was caught on camera while accepting the bribe during a sting operation conducted by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader KNS Kang and other villagers

A block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) has been booked for allegedly accepting bribe from the sarpanch of Baisemi village in Ludhiana.

BDPO Baljit Singh was caught on camera while accepting the bribe during a sting operation conducted by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader KNS Kang and other villagers.

Sub-inspector Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 7 of prevention of corruption act has been lodged against the accused. He said the police will arrest him after investigating the matter.

Sukhwinder Singh, Sarpanch of Village Baisemi, stated that the panchayat had carried out development work in the village and he had approached the BDPO to pass the bills. The BDPO demanded a bribe of 15,000 from him to pass the bills. He shared the matter with AAP leader Kang.

