Ludhiana: Drainage department conducts survey to determine Buddha Nullah floodplains

The drainage department has conducted a detailed survey to calculate the Lacey’s width of Buddha Nullah, considering a 100-year flood return period. This survey aims to measure the actual width of Buddha Nullah at various points and identify the highest possible water levels in Buddha Nullah and determine which areas could be impacted. A view of Budha nullah in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish)

According to officials requesting anonymity the existing departmental maps do not accurately reflect current conditions.

Buddha Nullah begins at Kooril Kalan village and flows through several other villages, including Koom Kalan, Ghumait, Gaddowal, Lakhowal, Budhewal, Dhanansu, Bhukhri Kalan, Bhukhri Khurd, Khasi Kalan, Tajpur, and Bhamian Kalan. It then enters Ludhiana city, passing through the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) area. From there, it continues through Haibowal Kalan, Partap Singh Wala, Baran Hara, Talwara, Jainpur, Besami, Phagla, Salempur, and Ghaunspur, finally emptying into the Sutlej River at Walipur Kalan.

The measurement of Lacey’s width for Buddha Nullah is ongoing. The department has completed a comprehensive survey of the nullah, plotting cross-sections every 5,000 feet. Additionally, the catchment area for Buddha Nullah has been determined.

Officials stated that the data collected is now being forwarded to the department’s design wing, the design water system directorate, for further analysis. This will include calculating the widths of Buddha Dariya at various reaches for different return periods.

The drainage department has also created frequency graphs of water levels at every point surveyed. These graphs have been tested and sent to the design wing to ensure accurate measurements of the nullah’s width and area. Proper marking of the Buddha Nullah will follow, based on these calculations.

This initiative has been taken for preparing for potential floods and implementing effective flood control measures, ensuring the safety and protection of the areas surrounding Buddha Nullah.