Ludhiana | Drug addict thrashes, attempts to rape 62-year-old mother, held

A drug addict was arrested for thrashing and attempting to rape his 62-year-old mother on Wednesday.

The complainant said, “On May 23, my son came home around noon and started abusing me. I could tell that he had consumed some narcotic substance and was not in his senses. He tied me up and thrashed me. He also attempted to sexually assault me. My neighbours heard my screams and rescued me.”

“My son is addicted to drugs and pretends to be mentally unstable. He hurls abuses and makes obscene gestures whenever he sees a woman,” she told the cops.

Assistant sub-inspector Onkar Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the complainant had been brutally thrashed.”She has suffered internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

The accused’s father had died around a year ago, while his wife had left him after two months of marriage.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (offence punishable with imprisonment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division 6 police station.