 Ludhiana: Drug smuggler's assets worth ₹5.8 crore attached
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Drug smuggler's assets worth 5.8 crore attached

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 10, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The local police attached property worth ₹5.8 crore belonging to a drug smuggler on Saturday, officials said.

The local police attached property worth 5.8 crore belonging to a drug smuggler on Saturday, officials said.

The local police attached property worth ₹5.8 crore belonging to a drug smuggler on Saturday, officials said.
The local police attached property worth 5.8 crore belonging to a drug smuggler on Saturday, officials said. (HT File)

They added the action has been taken against Tarun Gupta of Barewal Road.

A 131 square yard-house worth 5.45 crore, a shop worth 34.4 lakh and a scooter worth 54,284 have been attached.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case under sections 21, 61, 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered on July 11, 2023, against the accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station after a recovery of 1,756 intoxicating capsules.

The JCP added that it was found during investigation that the accused had invested the proceeds from drug sales to purchase properties, including residential and commercial.

According to the official, a report was sent to the authorities concerned in New Delhi and freezing orders were issued under section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Drug smuggler’s assets worth 5.8 crore attached
Follow Us On