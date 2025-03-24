Menu Explore
Ludhiana: ‘Drunk’ man thrashes shopkeeper, attempts to shoot him; arrested by police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 24, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Panic gripped Manngarh village in Koom Kalan on Saturday night as a 58-year-old man, reportedly in an inebriated state, allegedly thrashed a shopkeeper after his car hit a boulder placed on the roadside, officials said, adding that the man was taken into custody.

Head constable Ram Naresh from Koom Kalan police station, who is investigating the case, said the accused Kulwinder was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident (HT File)
According to the police, the accused tried to open fire using his licensed pistol, which misfired, averting a tragedy.

The officials said the accused, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Kohara village, was returning from his labour quarters located near the shop run by one Arun Singh, 35, when the former’s car hit the boulder.

Police said an argument ensued as the accused blamed the victim for the boulder’s placement and abused him.

As bystanders rushed to Arun’s rescue, Kulwinder reportedly brandished a sharp-edged weapon and attacked the shopkeeper. The crowd managed to overpower the accused and snatched the weapon.

Police said Kulwinder then pulled out his licensed .32-bore pistol and attempted to fire at Arun. He pulled the trigger twice, but the firearm malfunctioned. The bystanders subdued him and informed the police.

Head constable Ram Naresh from Koom Kalan police station, who is investigating the case, said Kulwinder was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He said the accused’s weapon was recovered and action has been initiated to cancel his arms licence.

He said the case was registered under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 296 (obscene act) and 62 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

