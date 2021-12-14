Ludhiana: Duped of 18L, ex-wife’s kin kidnap RPF personnel’s parents, 5 held

Five people were arrested for kidnapping the parents of a Railway Protection Force personnel over a monetary dispute on Sunday.

The arrested accused are Mehakpreet Singh of Khwajke village, Paramjit Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurwinder Singh of Amloh, Bikramjit Singh of Machhiwara and Gursewak Singh of Attari. Karnail Singh of Khanna and another unidentified aide are yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Mahal Singh, 60, of Doraha, said the relatives of his son’s first ex-wife had kidnapped him and his wife, Ranjit Kaur, and had demanded ₹18 lakh, which their son inspector general of police Surjit Singh had allegedly duped them of on the pretext of getting them a job in the railways.

Mahal Singh, who retired as a Class-4 employee in the animal husbandry department, said his son, who was deputed in the RPF, had married three times, and had divorced all of his wives.

“The accused had been frequently visiting our house, saying that our son had taken ₹18 lakh from them to secure a job in the railways, but had neither helped them get a job, nor had he returned the money. On Sunday night, the accused came to our house in an Alto and asked them to come to Bharpurgarh village in Fatehgarh Sahib to discuss the matter. My wife and I went to meet them on our scooter. However, mid-way they made us sit in a car, while their aides drove the scooter to the village,” the complainant said.

“The accused held us captive and demanded that we return their money. To save ourselves, we promised to return the money, and once we were let go, lodged a complaint with the police,” he added.

Sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 346, 342 and 34 of IPC against the accused. Taking swift action the police arrested five of the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.