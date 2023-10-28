Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Duping-accused sent to two-day police remand

Ludhiana: Duping-accused sent to two-day police remand

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2023 05:02 AM IST

The accused, produced before the court on Saturday by the vigilance bureau, had duped the man on the pretext of getting him acquitted in a murder case by implying they had connections with an additional deputy commissioner of police

A local court sent two people accused in a 4 lakh duping case to two days of police remand on Saturday.

Two sent to police remand for duping in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused, produced before the court on Saturday by the vigilance bureau, had duped the man on the pretext of getting him acquitted in a murder case by implying they had connections with an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar were arrested by the vigilance bureau following the complaint of Rajiv Kumar alias Ravi of New Subhash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal.

Ravi was booked by Basti Jodhewal police in a murder case in 2020. The accused had assured him that he had connections with an ADCP in Ludhiana who could ensure he is given a clean chit in the case.

The accused had taken 4 lakh from him in August 2020. However, he had not received any relief in exchange for the money. During continuous police raids to locate him, he was arrested. When he reached out to the accused, they informed him that the initial payment of 4 lakh was only for initiating an inquiry. The complainant later secured a bail on April 25 and was eventually acquitted by the sessions court in Ludhiana on August 18. Subsequently, he began to demand the money back but the accused did not comply.

Finally, the complainant filed an official complaint in this matter following which the vigilance bureau lodged an FIR against the duo and arrested them.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder case police remand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP